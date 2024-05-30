Bricks & Bowls (Millenia Mall)
Monthly Specials
- Al Pastor Dip
All-natural pineapple and achiote marinated roasted pork, pickled red onions, pineapple pico, sliced radish, shredded green cabbage, and queso fresco. Served on our signature housemade focaccia bread with a side of Al Pastor dipping jus and plenty of napkins!$9.95
- Mexican Street Corn Bowl
Fresh chopped romaine lettuce topped with our Mexican street corn salad, diced all-natural grilled chicken breast, pepitas, tortilla strips, sliced radish, queso fresco, fresh lime, chipotle salt, cucumber, and pickled red onions. Served with our signature Southwest Chipotle Ranch dressing. GF$15.75
- Black Bean Soup
Black beans simmered in our housemade vegetable broth with tomato, onion, a touch of fresh jalapeno, and chefs seasonings. Garnished with crema and queso fresco. GF, V$5.95
- Pineapple White Chocolate Cookie
Our baker Renson’s signature Cancún cookie made with fresh pineapple and imported white chocolate. Topped with a pineapple glaze and toasted coconut flakes.$1.99
Combos
Signature Focaccia Sandwiches
- Ghost Pepper Chicken
All-natural brined, grilled, and chilled thinly sliced chicken breast, aged Swiss cheese, signature smoked ghost chili pepper bang sauce, iceberg lettuce, crispy onions, and pickles, served on our signature housemade focaccia bread.$8.95
- Buffalo Crackin' Chicken & Bacon
All-natural brined, grilled, and chilled thinly sliced chicken breast tossed in our housemade buffalo sauce. Topped with peppered bacon, a signature bacon & blue cheese crack sauce, arugula, tomato, red onion, and pickles, served on our signature housemade focaccia bread.$9.95
- GKO Turkey
All-natural thinly sliced turkey breast, aged cheddar cheese, signature GKO sauce, savory herb aioli, arugula, tomato, red onion, and pickles, served on our signature housemade focaccia bread.$8.50
- Tuscan Italian
Capicola, prosciutto, genoa salami, lightly smoked ham, provolone cheese, Sicilian spicy relish, pesto aioli, garlic roasted red peppers, arugula, tomato, red onion, and pickles, served on our signature housemade focaccia bread.$8.95
- Chicken Breast
All-natural brined, grilled, and chilled thinly sliced chicken breast, aged cheddar cheese, savory herb aioli, arugula, tomato, red onion, and pickles, served on our signature housemade focaccia bread.$7.95
- Roast Beef
Medium-rare roast beef, aged cheddar cheese, old school horseradish sauce, arugula, tomato, red onion, and pickles, served on our signature housemade focaccia bread.$8.95
- Chicken Salad Focaccia
Roasted all-natural pulled chicken breast gently mixed with celery, parsley, mayo, and seasonings, served with arugula, shaved red onion, and pickles, served on our signature housemade focaccia bread.$9.95
- Spanish Eggplant
Roasted and chilled blend of rustic-cut eggplant, tomato, bell pepper, onion, capers, and chef’s seasonings. Topped with arugula, provolone cheese, and GKO sauce, served on our signature housemade focaccia bread. V$7.25
Build Your Own Bowl
Chef-Crafted Bowls
- Carne Asada Bowl
Citrus-herb marinated grilled & chilled Certified Angus Flank Steak, corn & black bean pico, smashed avocado, queso fresco, sliced radish, pickled red onions, pepitas, cilantro onion mix, scallion-garlic brown rice, tortilla strips, and fresh lime on a bed of fresh-chopped mixed greens. GF Recommended Dressing: Southwest Chipotle Ranch.$15.50
- Salmon Niçoise Bowl
Grilled & chilled North Atlantic Salmon, red Peruvian quinoa, sliced egg, grilled garlic green beans, Niçoise potatoes, feta cheese, kalamata olives, red onion, toasted pine nuts, and fresh lemon on a bed of fresh-chopped mixed greens. GF, Contains Nuts Recommended Dressing: Lemon Dijon Vinaigrette.$15.50
- Southwest Power Bowl
Corn and black bean pico, red Peruvian quinoa, smashed avocado, cheddar jack cheese blend, pico de gallo, red onion, and fresh lime on a bed of fresh-chopped mixed greens. V GF Recommended Dressing: Southwest Chipotle Ranch.$11.50
- Chicken Power Bowl
Mixed greens, grilled diced chicken breast, grilled garlic broccoli, sliced egg, feta cheese, sea salt roasted almonds, paprika chickpeas, red Peruvian quinoa, garlic roasted red peppers, flax seeds, and red onion. GF (Recommended Dressing: Mediterranean Herb Vinaigrette)$13.95
- Chicken Caesar Bowl
Romaine lettuce, grilled diced chicken breast, aged parmesan cheese, sliced egg, red onion, housemade focaccia croutons, and crispy onions. (Recommended Dressing: Parmesan Peppercorn Caesar)$13.50
- Big Buddha Bowl
Roasted vegetables, agave rosemary roasted sweet potatoes, scallion garlic brown rice, smashed avocado, paprika chickpeas, red onion, and fresh lemon on a bed of fresh-chopped mixed greens. VG GF Recommended Dressing: Lemon Dijon Vinaigrette.$11.50
- Chopped Italian Bowl
Mixed greens, genoa salami, prosciutto, capicola, lightly smoked ham, local “Dicuru” fresh mozzarella ciliegene, aged parmesan cheese, garlic roasted red peppers, toasted pine nuts, giardiniera, grilled garlic green beans, paprika chickpeas, cherry tomatoes, pepperoncini’s, and housemade focaccia croutons. Contains Nuts (Recommended Dressing: Balsamic Vinaigrette)$14.95
Soups
Sides
- Country-Style Potato Salad
Red bliss potatoes mixed with seasoned mayo, celery, onion, parsley, fresh herbs, bell pepper, and sliced-egg. V$2.99
- Pesto Primavera Pasta Salad
Bowtie pasta, pesto, red onion, broccoli, carrots, red pepper, green pepper, celery, chickpeas, olive oil, and parsley. V$2.99
- Deep River® Sea Salt Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
Individually packaged.$2.25
- Focaccia Bread
Signature housemade focaccia bread baked fresh throughout the day. VG$2.95
