Bricks & Bowls (Millenia Mall)
Featured Items
- Build Your Own Bowl
Choose your greens, bases, protein, toppings, and dressing to create your perfect bowl!$10.99
- Tomato Basil Soup
Simmered blend of tomatoes with fresh basil, onion, and a touch of cream. Served with focaccia croutons. V$5.75
Monthly Specials
- Al Pastor Dip
All-natural pineapple and achiote marinated roasted pork, pickled red onions, pineapple pico, sliced radish, shredded green cabbage, and queso fresco. Served on our signature housemade focaccia bread with a side of Al Pastor dipping jus and plenty of napkins!$9.95
- Mexican Street Corn Bowl
Fresh chopped romaine lettuce topped with our Mexican street corn salad, diced all-natural grilled chicken breast, pepitas, tortilla strips, sliced radish, queso fresco, fresh lime, chipotle salt, cucumber, and pickled red onions. Served with our signature Southwest Chipotle Ranch dressing. GF$15.75
- Black Bean Soup
Black beans simmered in our housemade vegetable broth with tomato, onion, a touch of fresh jalapeno, and chefs seasonings. Garnished with crema and queso fresco. GF, V$5.95
- Pineapple White Chocolate Cookie
Our baker Renson’s signature Cancún cookie made with fresh pineapple and imported white chocolate. Topped with a pineapple glaze and toasted coconut flakes.$1.99
Combos
Signature Focaccia Sandwiches
- Ghost Pepper Chicken
All-natural brined, grilled, and chilled thinly sliced chicken breast, aged Swiss cheese, signature smoked ghost chili pepper bang sauce, iceberg lettuce, crispy onions, and pickles, served on our signature housemade focaccia bread.$8.95
- Buffalo Crackin' Chicken & Bacon
All-natural brined, grilled, and chilled thinly sliced chicken breast tossed in our housemade buffalo sauce. Topped with peppered bacon, a signature bacon & blue cheese crack sauce, arugula, tomato, red onion, and pickles, served on our signature housemade focaccia bread.$9.95
- GKO Turkey
All-natural thinly sliced turkey breast, aged cheddar cheese, signature GKO sauce, savory herb aioli, arugula, tomato, red onion, and pickles, served on our signature housemade focaccia bread.$8.50
- Tuscan Italian
Capicola, prosciutto, genoa salami, lightly smoked ham, provolone cheese, Sicilian spicy relish, pesto aioli, garlic roasted red peppers, arugula, tomato, red onion, and pickles, served on our signature housemade focaccia bread.$8.95
- Chicken Breast
All-natural brined, grilled, and chilled thinly sliced chicken breast, aged cheddar cheese, savory herb aioli, arugula, tomato, red onion, and pickles, served on our signature housemade focaccia bread.$7.95
- Roast Beef
Medium-rare roast beef, aged cheddar cheese, old school horseradish sauce, arugula, tomato, red onion, and pickles, served on our signature housemade focaccia bread.$8.95
- Chicken Salad Focaccia
Roasted all-natural pulled chicken breast gently mixed with celery, parsley, mayo, and seasonings, served with arugula, shaved red onion, and pickles, served on our signature housemade focaccia bread.$9.95
- Spanish Eggplant
Roasted and chilled blend of rustic-cut eggplant, tomato, bell pepper, onion, capers, and chef’s seasonings. Topped with arugula, provolone cheese, and GKO sauce, served on our signature housemade focaccia bread. V$7.25
