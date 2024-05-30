Bricks & Bowls (Park Ave)
Combos
- Boxed Lunch
Choice of a signature half-brick focaccia sandwich, choice of a side, Kettle Cooked Potato Chips, and a signature Belgian Chocolate Salted Caramel Cookie.$14.95
- Sandwich & Soup Combo
Choice of signature focaccia sandwich and choice of a soup.$13.95
- Focaccia Pizza & Side Salad Combo
Choice of a signature focaccia pizza and choice of a side garden salad or side kale Caesar salad.$13.50
Signature Focaccia Sandwiches
- GKO Turkey
All-natural thinly sliced turkey breast, aged cheddar cheese, signature GKO sauce, savory herb aioli, arugula, tomato, red onion, and pickles. Served on our signature housemade focaccia bread.$8.50
- Ghost Pepper Chicken
All-natural brined, grilled, and chilled thinly sliced chicken breast, aged Swiss cheese, our signature smoked ghost chili pepper bang sauce, iceberg lettuce, crispy onions, and pickles. Served on our signature housemade focaccia bread.$8.95
- Chicken Breast
All-natural brined, grilled, and chilled thinly sliced chicken breast, aged cheddar cheese, savory herb aioli, arugula, tomato, red onion, and pickles. Served on our signature housemade focaccia bread.$8.50
- Tuscan Italian
Capicola, prosciutto, genoa salami, lightly smoked ham, provolone cheese, Sicilian spicy relish, pesto aioli, garlic roasted red peppers, arugula, tomato, red onion, and pickles. Served on our signature housemade focaccia bread.$8.95
- Buffalo Crackin' Chicken & Bacon
All-natural brined, grilled, and chilled thinly sliced chicken breast tossed in our housemade buffalo sauce. Topped with peppered bacon, a signature bacon & blue cheese crack sauce, arugula, tomato, red onion, and pickles. Served on our signature housemade focaccia bread.$9.95
- Roast Beef
Medium-rare roast beef, aged cheddar cheese, old school horseradish sauce, arugula, tomato, red onion, and pickles. Served on our signature housemade focaccia bread.$9.50
- Chicken Salad Focaccia
Roasted all-natural pulled chicken breast gently mixed with celery, parsley, mayo, and seasonings. Topped with arugula, shaved red onion, and pickles. Served on our signature housemade focaccia bread.$9.95
- Spanish Eggplant
Roasted and chilled blend of rustic-cut eggplant, tomato, bell pepper, onion, capers, and chef’s seasonings. Topped with arugula, provolone cheese, and GKO sauce. Served on our signature housemade focaccia bread. V$7.50
Chef-Crafted Bowls
- Chicken Power Bowl
Mixed greens topped with grilled diced chicken breast, grilled garlic broccoli, sliced egg, feta cheese, sea salt roasted almonds, paprika chickpeas, red Peruvian quinoa, garlic roasted red peppers, flax seeds, and red onion. GF, Contains Nuts (Recommended Dressing: Mediterranean Herb Vinaigrette)$13.95
- Carne Asada Bowl
Mixed greens topped with citrus-herb marinated grilled and chilled Certified Angus Flank Steak, corn & black bean pico, smashed avocado, queso fresco, sliced radish, pickled red onions, pepitas, cilantro onion mix, scallion-garlic brown rice, tortilla strips, and fresh lime. GF (Recommended Dressing: Southwest Chipotle Ranch)$15.50
- Chopped Italian Bowl
Mixed greens topped with genoa salami, prosciutto, capicola, lightly smoked ham, local “Dicuru” fresh mozzarella ciliegene, aged parmesan cheese, garlic roasted red peppers, toasted pine nuts, giardiniera, grilled garlic green beans, paprika chickpeas, cherry tomatoes, pepperoncini, and housemade focaccia croutons. Contains Nuts (Recommended Dressing: Balsamic Vinaigrette)$14.95
- Salmon Niçoise Bowl
Mixed greens topped with grilled and chilled North Atlantic Salmon, red Peruvian quinoa, sliced egg, grilled garlic green beans, Niçoise potatoes, feta cheese, kalamata olives, red onion, toasted pine nuts, and fresh lemon. GF, Contains Nuts (Recommended Dressing: Lemon Dijon Vinaigrette)$15.50
- Big Buddha Bowl
Mixed greens topped with roasted vegetables, agave rosemary roasted sweet potatoes, scallion garlic brown rice, smashed avocado, paprika chickpeas, red onion, and fresh lemon. VG GF (Recommended Dressing: Lemon Dijon Vinaigrette)$11.50
- Chicken Caesar Bowl
Romaine lettuce topped with grilled diced chicken breast, aged parmesan cheese, sliced egg, red onion, housemade focaccia croutons, and crispy onions. (Recommended Dressing: Parmesan Peppercorn Caesar)$13.50
- Southwest Power Bowl
Mixed greens topped with corn and black bean pico, red Peruvian quinoa, smashed avocado, cheddar jack cheese blend, pico de gallo, red onion, and fresh lime. V GF (Recommended Dressing: Southwest Chipotle Ranch)$11.50
Build Your Own Bowl
Signature Focaccia Pizzas
- Classica
Housemade tomato sauce, imported cheese blend, parmesan cheese, EVOO, and fresh basil. Baked on our signature housemade focaccia bread. V (Add Pepperoni for $0.99)$6.50
- Foc'n Hot
Housemade tomato sauce, imported cheese blend, parmesan cheese, pepperoni, Sicilian spicy relish, hot honey, dried oregano, and a crispy gremolata topping. Baked on our signature housemade focaccia bread.$7.95
- Truffled Shrooms
Fresh garlic oil, thyme-scented roasted maitake and field mushrooms, imported cheese blend, parmesan cheese, red onions, savory herb aioli drizzle, scallions, and a truffle oil spritz. Baked on our signature housemade focaccia bread. V$7.95
- Mediterranean
Fresh garlic oil, feta cheese, imported cheese blend, kalamata olives, garlic roasted red peppers, red onions, organic baby spinach, a crispy gremolata topping, and a balsamic glace drizzle. Baked on our signature housemade focaccia bread. V (Add Chicken for +$2.95 / Add Garlic Shrimp +$5.95)$7.95
Soups & Sides
- Tomato Basil Soup
Simmered blend of tomatoes with fresh basil, onion, and a touch of cream. Served with focaccia croutons. V$5.75
- Side Garden Salad
Mixed greens topped with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, paprika chickpeas, red onion, and focaccia croutons. Served with your choice of a housemade dressing. V$5.95
- Side Kale Caesar Salad
Organic baby kale and romaine topped with aged parmesan cheese, red onion, and housemade focaccia croutons. Served with your choice of a housemade dressing. V$5.95
- Pesto Primavera Pasta Salad
Bowtie pasta with pesto, red onion, broccoli, carrots, red pepper, green pepper, celery, chickpeas, olive oil, and parsley. VG$2.99
- Country-Style Potato Salad
Red bliss potatoes mixed with seasoned mayo, celery, onion, parsley, fresh herbs, bell pepper, and sliced egg. V GF$2.99
- Fresh Fruit
VG GF$2.99
- Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
Deep River® Original Sea Salt Kettle Cooked Potato Chips. VG$2.25
- Housemade Focaccia Bread
Signature housemade focaccia bread baked fresh throughout the day. VG$2.99
Desserts
- Belgian Chocolate Salted Caramel Cookies
Housemade cookies featuring decadent Belgian dark-cacao chocolate chunks, premium pink Himalayan salt, and rich caramel bites. (V)$1.99
- Gooey Butter Cake
Our spin on a St. Louis classic dessert featuring a crunchy pastry crust with a rich butter and sweet cream cheese filling. Individually sized. V$4.95
Beverages
- Natural Spring Water
Bricks & Bowls Natural Spring Water. 16.9 oz. bottle.$2.25
- Mexican Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola bottles imported from Mexico sweetened with real cane sugar. 355 ml. glass bottle.$3.50
- Topo Chico Sparkling Mineral Water
Topo Chico Carbonated Mineral Water. 12 oz. glass bottle.$3.50
- Powerade Orange
Hydrate your game with the taste of POWERADE Orange. 20 oz. bottle.$2.95
- Vitamin Water XXX Zero Sugar
Zero sugar nutrient enhanced water beverage with the delicious taste of açai-blueberry-pomegranate flavor and other natural flavors. Includes three types of antioxidants to help fight free radicals: vitamin-a, vitamin-c and selenium. A great source of vitamin b5, vitamin b6, and vitamin b12. 20 oz. bottle.$3.25
- Gold Peak Bottled Tea$3.25
- Olipop Soda
Discover a new kind of soda made with plant fiber and prebiotics. Non-GMO, gluten free, paleo, vegan. 2-5g sugar. 9g fiber. So many delicious flavors.$3.95
- San Pellegrino Limonata Sparkling Water
Italy's authentic sparkling lemon beverage, crafted since 1960. Made from carefully selected Sicilian lemons, it boasts a refreshing dryness and bold lemon flavor. 330 ml. can.$3.25
- La Colombe Iced Latte
Upgrade your iced coffee with the classic full taste and texture of a true cold iced latte, complete with a frothy layer of milk and a touch of sugar. 9 oz. can.$4.95
- La Colombe Oat Milk Vanilla Latte
Enjoy this plant-based, dairy-free iced coffee with a touch of vanilla sweetness and our unmatched silky foam texture. 9 oz. can.$4.95
- Natalie’s Orchid Island Natural Lemonade
Natalie’s Lemonade is made with only three ingredients––fresh lemons, pure cane sugar & water. Rich in Vitamin C & phytonutrients, Natalie’s lemonade may help support healthy digestion. No preservatives, no artificial ingredients, no GMOs. Honestly sourced, freshly handcrafted, minimally processed. 16 oz. bottle.$4.95
- Natalie’s Orchid Island Orange Juice
Natalie's orange juice is made from fresh oranges. Rich in Vitamin C & folate, both are known to support immune function & prevent cell damage. No preservatives, no artificial ingredients, no added sugar, no GMOs are added to Natalie’s Florida orange juice. Honestly sourced, freshly handcrafted, minimally processed. 16 oz. bottle.$4.95
- Celsius Sparkling Peach Vibe
Enjoy nothing but good vibes with CELSIUS Peach Vibe! Peach Vibe is deliciously sweet and 100% refreshing. Made with clinically proven ingredients, this carbonated flavor of CELSIUS has the perfect balance of flavor and energy that serves as an awesome pick-me-up for active lifestyles. 12 oz. can.$3.50
