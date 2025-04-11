Now Open!Sign up for texts, get $5 off your next order! - Text "𝗝𝗢𝗜𝗡" to 1-844-773-1871
Bricks & Bowls (CHWB)
All-Day Breakfast
Bacon & Cheddar Egg Bites (2 pc)
Fluffy, protein-packed egg bites made with whole eggs, cottage cheese, peppered bacon, and cheddar jack cheese. GF$6.95
Sunrise Egg Bites (2 pc)
Fluffy, protein-packed egg bites made with whole eggs, cottage cheese, baby spinach, and cheddar jack cheese. V GF$6.95
Power Breakfast Sandwich
Whole egg patty, aged cheddar cheese, and your choice of turkey sausage or peppered bacon. Served on a Dave’s Killer Classic Organic English Muffin.$6.95
Avocado Toast
Smashed avocado with hints of fresh lime juice and seasonings topped with everything bagel seasoning, sliced roma tomatoes, shaved red onion, and organic baby arugula. Served open faced on your choice of toasted crafted white bread, multigrain bread, or gluten-free 7 sprouted seeds bread. VG$6.95
BLT&E
House peppered bacon, arugula, tomato, herb aioli, and egg salad. Served on your choice of white bread, multigrain bread or gluten-free 7 Sprouted Seeds Bread.$9.95
Combos
Signature Focaccia Sandwiches
GKO Turkey
All-natural thinly sliced turkey breast, aged cheddar cheese, signature GKO sauce, savory herb aioli, arugula, tomato, red onion, and pickles. Served on our signature housemade focaccia bread.$8.50
Ghost Pepper Chicken
All-natural brined, grilled, and chilled thinly sliced chicken breast, aged Swiss cheese, our signature smoked ghost chili pepper bang sauce, iceberg lettuce, crispy onions, and pickles. Served on our signature housemade focaccia bread.$8.95
Chicken Breast
All-natural brined, grilled, and chilled thinly sliced chicken breast, aged cheddar cheese, savory herb aioli, arugula, tomato, red onion, and pickles. Served on our signature housemade focaccia bread.$8.50
Tuscan Italian
Capicola, prosciutto, genoa salami, lightly smoked ham, provolone cheese, Sicilian spicy relish, pesto aioli, garlic roasted red peppers, arugula, tomato, red onion, and pickles. Served on our signature housemade focaccia bread.$8.95
Buffalo Crackin' Chicken & Bacon
All-natural brined, grilled, and chilled thinly sliced chicken breast tossed in our housemade buffalo sauce. Topped with peppered bacon, a signature bacon & blue cheese crack sauce, arugula, tomato, red onion, and pickles. Served on our signature housemade focaccia bread.$9.95
Chicken Salad Focaccia
Roasted all-natural pulled chicken breast gently mixed with celery, parsley, mayo, and seasonings. Topped with arugula, shaved red onion, and pickles. Served on our signature housemade focaccia bread.$9.95
Spanish Eggplant
Roasted and chilled blend of rustic-cut eggplant, tomato, bell pepper, onion, capers, and chef’s seasonings. Topped with arugula, provolone cheese, and GKO sauce. Served on our signature housemade focaccia bread. V$8.50
Classic Deli Sandwiches
Chicken Salad
Roasted all-natural pulled chicken breast gently mixed with celery, savory herb aioli, parsley, mayo, and seasonings, served with arugula, shaved red onion, and house pickles on sliced country-style bread.$9.95
Albacore Tuna Salad
Wild-caught white albacore tuna gently mixed with celery, savory herb aioli, parsley, mayo, lemon, and black pepper, served with arugula, shaved red onion, and house pickles on sliced country-style bread.$9.95
Chef-Crafted Bowls
Chicken Power Bowl
Mixed greens topped with grilled diced chicken breast, grilled garlic broccoli, sliced egg, feta cheese, sea salt roasted almonds, paprika chickpeas, red Peruvian quinoa, garlic roasted red peppers, flax seeds, and red onion. GF, Contains Nuts (Recommended Dressing: Mediterranean Herb Vinaigrette)$14.95
Carne Asada Bowl
Mixed greens topped with citrus-herb marinated grilled and chilled Certified Angus Flank Steak, corn & black bean pico, smashed avocado, queso fresco, sliced radish, pickled red onions, pepitas, cilantro onion mix, scallion-garlic brown rice, tortilla strips, and fresh lime. GF (Recommended Dressing: Southwest Chipotle Ranch)$15.95
Salmon Niçoise Bowl
Mixed greens topped with grilled and chilled North Atlantic Salmon, red Peruvian quinoa, sliced egg, grilled garlic green beans, Niçoise potatoes, feta cheese, kalamata olives, red onion, toasted pine nuts, and fresh lemon. GF, Contains Nuts (Recommended Dressing: Lemon Dijon Vinaigrette)$15.95
Big Buddha Bowl
Mixed greens topped with roasted vegetables, agave rosemary roasted sweet potatoes, scallion garlic brown rice, smashed avocado, paprika chickpeas, red onion, and fresh lemon. VG GF (Recommended Dressing: Lemon Dijon Vinaigrette)$12.95
Chicken Caesar Bowl
Romaine lettuce topped with grilled diced chicken breast, aged parmesan cheese, sliced egg, red onion, housemade focaccia croutons, and crispy onions. (Recommended Dressing: Parmesan Peppercorn Caesar)$13.95
Southwest Power Bowl
Mixed greens topped with corn and black bean pico, red Peruvian quinoa, smashed avocado, cheddar jack cheese blend, pico de gallo, red onion, and fresh lime. V GF (Recommended Dressing: Southwest Chipotle Ranch)$12.95
Build Your Own Bowl
Soups & Sides
Tomato Basil Soup
Simmered blend of tomatoes with fresh basil, onion, and a touch of cream. Served with focaccia croutons. V$5.75
Pesto Primavera Pasta Salad
Bowtie pasta with pesto, red onion, broccoli, carrots, red pepper, green pepper, celery, chickpeas, olive oil, and parsley. VG$2.99
Country-Style Potato Salad
Red bliss potatoes mixed with seasoned mayo, celery, onion, parsley, fresh herbs, bell pepper, and sliced egg. V GF$2.99
Fresh Seasonal Fruit
VG GF$2.99
Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
Deep River® Original Sea Salt Kettle Cooked Potato Chips. VG$2.25
Housemade Focaccia Bread
Signature housemade focaccia bread baked fresh throughout the day. VG$2.99
Smoothies
Superfood Green Smoothie
Pineapple, banana, avocado, baby spinach, organic baby kale, agave, and organic vanilla plant-based protein. VG GF$8.50
Brickhouse Smoothie
Peanut butter, banana, greek yogurt, and organic chocolate plant-based protein. V GF$8.50
Berry & Berry (B&B) Smoothie
Strawberries, blueberries, banana, greek yogurt, and organic chocolate plant-based protein. V GF$8.50
Pineapple Peach Smoothie
Pineapple, peaches, banana, greek yogurt, agave, and organic vanilla plant-based protein. V GF$8.50
Coffee & Tea
Desserts
Belgian Chocolate Salted Caramel Cookies
Housemade cookies featuring decadent Belgian dark-cacao chocolate chunks, premium pink Himalayan salt, and rich caramel bites. (V)$1.99
Gooey Butter Cake
Our spin on a St. Louis classic dessert featuring a crunchy pastry crust with a rich butter and sweet cream cheese filling. Individually sized. V$4.95
Beverages
Natural Spring Water
Bricks & Bowls Natural Spring Water. 16.9 oz. bottle.$2.25
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water
S.Pellegrino is a fine quality natural mineral water that flows from natural springs in Val Brembana in the San Pellegrino Terme area.$3.50
Natalie’s Orchid Island Orange Juice
Natalie's orange juice is made from fresh oranges. Rich in Vitamin C & folate, both are known to support immune function & prevent cell damage. No preservatives, no artificial ingredients, no added sugar, no GMOs are added to Natalie’s Florida orange juice. Honestly sourced, freshly handcrafted, minimally processed. 16 oz. bottle.$4.95
Natalie’s Orchid Island Natural Lemonade
Natalie’s Lemonade is made with only three ingredients––fresh lemons, pure cane sugar & water. Rich in Vitamin C & phytonutrients, Natalie’s lemonade may help support healthy digestion. No preservatives, no artificial ingredients, no GMOs. Honestly sourced, freshly handcrafted, minimally processed. 16 oz. bottle.$4.95
Olipop Soda
Discover a new kind of soda made with plant fiber and prebiotics. Non-GMO, gluten free, paleo, vegan. 2-5g sugar. 9g fiber. So many delicious flavors.$3.95
Gold Peak Bottled Tea$3.25
Vitamin Water XXX Zero Sugar
Zero sugar nutrient enhanced water beverage with the delicious taste of açai-blueberry-pomegranate flavor and other natural flavors. Includes three types of antioxidants to help fight free radicals: vitamin-a, vitamin-c and selenium. A great source of vitamin b5, vitamin b6, and vitamin b12. 20 oz. bottle.$3.25
Powerade Blue Zero
The zero-calorie sports drink helps replenish four electrolytes lost in sweat and vitamins B3, B6 and B12 to aid in the metabolism of the body's stored energy.$2.95
Vita Coca Coconut Water
Delicious, hydrating, tastes like you're on a tropical vacation, do you need more reasons?$3.50
Core Power Chocolate Protein Milk
The Core Power Protein Shake with 26g Protein by fairlife Milk is a high protein shake fueled by ultra-filtered milk.$5.25
Bodyarmor Lyte Peach Mango
BODYARMOR Peach Mango Sports Drink provides superior hydration and is packed with electrolytes, coconut water & vitamins.$2.95
Fresca
The original no sugar, no calorie sparkling beverage. Its bold citrus flavors combine to create a refreshingly unique, crowd pleasing taste experience.$2.95