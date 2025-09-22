Sign up for texts, get $5 off your next order! - Text "𝗝𝗢𝗜𝗡" to 1-844-773-1871
Bricks & Bowls (Millenia Mall)
Featured Items
Sandwich & Soup Combo
Choice of signature focaccia sandwich and choice of a soup.$13.95
Tuscan Italian
Capicola, prosciutto, genoa salami, lightly smoked ham, provolone cheese, Sicilian spicy relish, pesto aioli, garlic roasted red peppers, arugula, tomato, red onion, and pickles, served on our signature housemade focaccia bread.$8.95
Chicken Caesar Bowl
Romaine lettuce, grilled diced chicken breast, aged parmesan cheese, sliced egg, red onion, housemade focaccia croutons, and crispy onions. (Recommended Dressing: Parmesan Peppercorn Caesar)$13.95
Monthly Specials
Puget Sound Club
House smoked salmon blended with cream cheese, fresh dill, parsley, capers, lemon juice, and chef's seasonings. Topped with peppered bacon, tomato, red onion, pickles, and arugula, then served on our signature housemade focaccia bread.$10.95
Nirvana Poke Shrimp Bowl
Mixed Greens topped with chilled garlic shrimp, ginger soy sweet potato noodles, edamame, grilled garlic green beans, crunchy wasabi peas, pickled red onions, cucumbers, toasted sesame seeds, and pickled ginger. Served with our Mandarin Sriracha Dressing and Soy Sauce. GF$15.95
PNW Seafood Chowder
A creamy blend of house smoked salmon, baby shrimp, chopped ocean clams, celery, onions, potatoes, and fresh herbs. Served with Oyster crackers.$6.95
Oregon Tart Cherry Cookies
Housemade cookies made with tart cherries, cream cheese, then topped with a cherry lime glaze.$1.99
Combos
Signature Focaccia Sandwiches
Ghost Pepper Chicken
All-natural brined, grilled, and chilled thinly sliced chicken breast, aged Swiss cheese, signature smoked ghost chili pepper bang sauce, iceberg lettuce, crispy onions, and pickles, served on our signature housemade focaccia bread.$8.95
Buffalo Crackin' Chicken & Bacon
All-natural brined, grilled, and chilled thinly sliced chicken breast tossed in our housemade buffalo sauce. Topped with peppered bacon, a signature bacon & blue cheese crack sauce, arugula, tomato, red onion, and pickles, served on our signature housemade focaccia bread.$9.95
GKO Turkey
All-natural thinly sliced turkey breast, aged cheddar cheese, signature GKO sauce, savory herb aioli, arugula, tomato, red onion, and pickles, served on our signature housemade focaccia bread.$8.50
Chicken Breast
All-natural brined, grilled, and chilled thinly sliced chicken breast, aged cheddar cheese, savory herb aioli, arugula, tomato, red onion, and pickles, served on our signature housemade focaccia bread.$8.50
Roast Beef
Medium-rare roast beef, aged cheddar cheese, old school horseradish sauce, arugula, tomato, red onion, and pickles, served on our signature housemade focaccia bread.$9.50
Chicken Salad Focaccia
Roasted all-natural pulled chicken breast gently mixed with celery, parsley, mayo, and seasonings, savory herb aioli served with arugula, shaved red onion, and pickles, served on our signature housemade focaccia bread.$9.95
Spanish Eggplant
Roasted and chilled blend of rustic-cut eggplant, tomato, bell pepper, onion, capers, and chef’s seasonings. Topped with arugula, provolone cheese, and GKO sauce, served on our signature housemade focaccia bread. V$8.50
Build Your Own Bowl
Chef-Crafted Bowls
Carne Asada Bowl
Citrus-herb marinated grilled & chilled Certified Angus Flank Steak, corn & black bean pico, smashed avocado, queso fresco, sliced radish, pickled red onions, pepitas, cilantro onion mix, scallion-garlic brown rice, tortilla strips, and fresh lime on a bed of fresh-chopped mixed greens. GF Recommended Dressing: Southwest Chipotle Ranch.$15.95
Salmon Niçoise Bowl
Grilled & chilled North Atlantic Salmon, red Peruvian quinoa, sliced egg, grilled garlic green beans, Niçoise potatoes, feta cheese, kalamata olives, red onion, toasted pine nuts, and fresh lemon on a bed of fresh-chopped mixed greens. GF, Contains Nuts Recommended Dressing: Lemon Dijon Vinaigrette.$15.95
Southwest Power Bowl
Corn and black bean pico, red Peruvian quinoa, smashed avocado, cheddar jack cheese blend, pico de gallo, red onion, and fresh lime on a bed of fresh-chopped mixed greens. V GF Recommended Dressing: Southwest Chipotle Ranch.$12.95
Chicken Power Bowl
Mixed greens, grilled diced chicken breast, grilled garlic broccoli, sliced egg, feta cheese, sea salt roasted almonds, paprika chickpeas, red Peruvian quinoa, garlic roasted red peppers, flax seeds, and red onion. GF (Recommended Dressing: Mediterranean Herb Vinaigrette)$14.95
Big Buddha Bowl
Roasted vegetables, agave rosemary roasted sweet potatoes, scallion garlic brown rice, smashed avocado, paprika chickpeas, red onion, and fresh lemon on a bed of fresh-chopped mixed greens. VG GF Recommended Dressing: Lemon Dijon Vinaigrette.$12.95
Chopped Italian Bowl
Mixed greens, genoa salami, prosciutto, capicola, lightly smoked ham, local “Dicuru” fresh mozzarella ciliegene, aged parmesan cheese, garlic roasted red peppers, red onion, toasted pine nuts, giardiniera, grilled garlic green beans, paprika chickpeas, cherry tomatoes, pepperoncini’s, and housemade focaccia croutons. Contains Nuts (Recommended Dressing: Balsamic Vinaigrette)$14.95
Soups
Sides
Country-Style Potato Salad
Red bliss potatoes mixed with seasoned mayo, celery, onion, parsley, fresh herbs, bell pepper, and sliced-egg. V$2.99
Pesto Primavera Pasta Salad
Bowtie pasta, pesto, red onion, broccoli, carrots, red pepper, green pepper, celery, chickpeas, olive oil, and parsley. V$2.99
Deep River® Sea Salt Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
Individually packaged.$2.25
Focaccia Bread
Signature housemade focaccia bread baked fresh throughout the day. VG$2.99
Desserts
