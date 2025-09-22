Skip to Main content
Bricks & Bowls
0
Home
/
Bacon & Cheddar Egg Bites (2 pc)
Bacon & Cheddar Egg Bites (2 pc)
$0
GLUTEN-FREE
Add to Cart
1
Fluffy, protein-packed egg bites made with whole eggs, cottage cheese, peppered bacon, and cheddar jack cheese. GF
Bricks & Bowls Locations and Hours
Bricks & Bowls (CHWB)
(407) 363-1546
2005 Mizell Avenue, Suite 1100, Winter Park, FL 32792
Open now
•
Closes at 3:59AM
All hours
Bricks & Bowls (Millenia Mall)
(407) 363-1546
4200 Conroy Rd, Unit 247, Orlando, FL 32839
Open now
•
Closes at 3:59AM
All hours
Bricks & Bowls (Park Ave)
(407) 363-1546
331 S. Park Ave, B, Winter Park, FL 32789
Open now
•
Closes at 3:59AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement